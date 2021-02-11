Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.99

Shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.99 and traded as high as $16.55. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 218,157 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAS shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

