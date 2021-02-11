CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report $4.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the lowest is $4.30 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 232.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $14.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $14.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.22 million, with estimates ranging from $19.09 million to $32.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 196,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 57,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,557,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

