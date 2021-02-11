Caspian Achieves Market Cap of $2.15 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $36,161.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.12 or 0.01098125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00054082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.18 or 0.05364530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00026311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019122 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003703 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00033392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars.

