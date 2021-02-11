Castle (CSTL) Reaches Market Cap of $10,170.69

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 46.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Castle has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. Castle has a market cap of $10,170.69 and $25.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.00336190 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004953 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00029950 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $787.15 or 0.01621913 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 106.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000563 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,956,547 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.