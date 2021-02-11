Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Gap Up to $1.19

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.40. Castor Maritime shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 3,174,521 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Castor Maritime stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC owned about 9.27% of Castor Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

