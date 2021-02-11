Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 51,412 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CATB opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.19.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

