Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Trading Down 5.4%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 1,894,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,958,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 195,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

