Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.60. The company had a trading volume of 104,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,382. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

