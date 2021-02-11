Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 500,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after acquiring an additional 467,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.98. The firm has a market cap of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

