cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Down 22.6%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)’s stock price fell 22.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.87. 3,720,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 1,542,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,439,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 574,997 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of cbdMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in cbdMD by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,717 shares in the last quarter.

cbdMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

