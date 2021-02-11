CBIZ (CBZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $378,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,516,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $532,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,849.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,261. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.