CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.76

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.76 and last traded at $57.24, with a volume of 75055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.61.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79.

CBS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.