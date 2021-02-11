C&C Group plc (CCR.L) (LON:CCR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $210.24

C&C Group plc (CCR.L) (LON:CCR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $210.24 and traded as high as $250.00. C&C Group plc (CCR.L) shares last traded at $239.00, with a volume of 357,764 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £740.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.54.

C&C Group plc (CCR.L) Company Profile (LON:CCR)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

