CCUniverse Tops 1-Day Volume of $48.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 115.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $9,677.69 and $48.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 160.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

