CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Update

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the January 14th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CD Projekt stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. 88,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,594. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTGLY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Erste Group cut CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.