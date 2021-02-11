CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Board Approves Share Repurchase Program

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.91. 727,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,452. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

