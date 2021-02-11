CEEK VR (CEEK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $183,197.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 225.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $183,197.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 224.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00057563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.01090683 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00053645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.09 or 0.05366100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00026262 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018982 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00033733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

