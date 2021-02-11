Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 5,760,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 2,103,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $112.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Cellectar Biosciences news, insider Jarrod Longcor acquired 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,899.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James V. Caruso acquired 37,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000. 5.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 709,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

