Celo Dollar (CUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $93,167.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $34.06 million and $93,167.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $512.05 or 0.01081601 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 74% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00054747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.29 or 0.05435506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019815 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00034352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 34,041,931 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

