Celo Reaches Market Capitalization of $879.56 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Celo has traded 60.5% higher against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for $4.77 or 0.00009875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $879.56 million and $113.94 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.36 or 0.00255451 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00098056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00075951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00084016 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00060091 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.