Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Trading 17.4% Higher

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) traded up 17.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $2.29. 100,054,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average session volume of 21,922,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $85.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsion by 23.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Celsion during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

