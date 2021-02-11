Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.24 and last traded at $64.14. Approximately 712,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,633,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.
CELH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.
The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88.
In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Celsius by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 559.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
