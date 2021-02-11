Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.24 and last traded at $64.14. Approximately 712,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,633,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

CELH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Celsius alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Celsius by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 559.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.