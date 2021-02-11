Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the January 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CLTFF remained flat at $$1.55 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37. Celtic has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celtic in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

