Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the January 14th total of 641,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CETX opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cemtrex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.41% of Cemtrex worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.