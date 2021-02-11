Centaur (CNTR) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $374,030.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00267060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00102568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00077600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00085339 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061885 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

Buying and Selling Centaur

Centaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

