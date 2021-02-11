Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) Shares Gap Up to $240.00

Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $240.00, but opened at $249.00. Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) shares last traded at $239.00, with a volume of 175,453 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of £418.94 million and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 194.47.

In other Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) news, insider Nigel Robinson sold 350,000 shares of Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93), for a total transaction of £784,000 ($1,024,301.02). Also, insider Gavin Ferrar sold 330,000 shares of Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £821,700 ($1,073,556.31). Insiders have sold 1,005,000 shares of company stock worth $241,820,000 in the last ninety days.

Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) Company Profile (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

