Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) Shares Gap Up to $240.00

Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $240.00, but opened at $249.00. Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) shares last traded at $239.00, with a volume of 175,453 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.
The company has a market cap of £418.94 million and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 194.47.
Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) Company Profile (LON:CAML)
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.
