CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC.L) (LON:CNIC) Shares Gap Up to $95.50

CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC.L) (LON:CNIC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $95.50, but opened at $100.00. CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC.L) shares last traded at $96.40, with a volume of 52,336 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £221.35 million and a PE ratio of -20.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43.

About CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC.L) (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group plc, a domain name service provider, operates as an owner and registrant of a portfolio of domain names worldwide. It operates through Reseller, Small Business, and Corporate segments. The Reseller segment distributes domain names and provides consultancy services to retailers. The Small Business provides domain names and ancillary services to end users.

