Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.63

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and traded as high as $27.46. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 260,187 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEU. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 3.71.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.56). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $321,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $663,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

