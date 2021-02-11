Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.63

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and traded as high as $27.46. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 260,187 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on LEU. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 3.71.
In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $321,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $663,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
