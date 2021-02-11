Century Aluminum (CENX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $118,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

