Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) CEO Sells $4,500,000.00 in Stock

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CCS stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.15. 628,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,812. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.94.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
