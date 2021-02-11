Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) CEO Sells $4,500,000.00 in Stock

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CCS stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.15. 628,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,812. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,638,000 after buying an additional 83,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 822,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,806,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 128,432 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

