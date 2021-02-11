Century Global Commodities Co. (CNT.TO) (TSE:CNT) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Century Global Commodities Co. (CNT.TO) (TSE:CNT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.33. Century Global Commodities Co. (CNT.TO) shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 19,535 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 7.31. The firm has a market cap of C$32.51 million and a PE ratio of -9.26.

About Century Global Commodities Co. (CNT.TO) (TSE:CNT)

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It focuses on exploring iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises six mineral licenses, which include a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

