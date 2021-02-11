Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Short Interest Down 98.2% in January

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the January 14th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CERPQ remained flat at $$0.08 on Thursday. 1,681,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,918. Cereplast has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Cereplast Company Profile

Cereplast, Inc develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications. The company also offers Cereplast Sustainables resins, including Cereplast Hybrid resins that replace up to 55% of the petroleum content in conventional plastics with bio-based materials, such as industrial starches sourced from plants that are used in automotive, consumer goods, consumer electronics, medical, packaging, and construction markets; and Cereplast Algae Plastic resins, which transforms algae into bioplastics.

