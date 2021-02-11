Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) (TSE:CRP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.98

Shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) (TSE:CRP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.20. Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 1,800 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$129.25 million and a PE ratio of 79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.79, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.55.

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CRP)

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing. It engages in the procurement, storage, handling, trading, and merchandising of commodity and specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through twelve grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

