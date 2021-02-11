Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Update

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the January 14th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPWHF traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12. Ceres Power has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

