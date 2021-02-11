Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $20.56. 2,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 5,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

