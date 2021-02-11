Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $95.84 and last traded at $95.77. 2,277,009 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 989,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.01.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.06.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Insiders sold a total of 521,074 shares of company stock worth $49,529,320 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.