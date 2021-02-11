Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Given New $90.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.

CERN has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.72.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,127,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,950 shares of company stock worth $1,351,552. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after buying an additional 84,880 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Cerner by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

