CertiK Price Reaches $2.22 on Top Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. CertiK has a total market cap of $77.92 million and approximately $40.23 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK token can now be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00004796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 128.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00054502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.19 or 0.00259124 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00107674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00081037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00086465 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00198187 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,112,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,028,147 tokens. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.