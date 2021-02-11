Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Short Interest Up 421.4% in January

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 421.4% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

CSQPF opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Cervus Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSQPF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Cervus Equipment from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cervus Equipment from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Cervus Equipment from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

