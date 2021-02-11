Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

CSQPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Cervus Equipment from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cervus Equipment from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Cervus Equipment from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

