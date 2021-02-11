CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $839.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

