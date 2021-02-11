Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $27.53 on Major Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion and approximately $3.11 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $27.53 or 0.00058404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.88 or 0.01096522 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00054436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.74 or 0.05356008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00026763 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018967 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003975 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00035356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043707 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,509,556 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

