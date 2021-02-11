Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Shares of CHTR opened at $611.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $635.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.64.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

