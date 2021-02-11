Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Trading Up 10.4%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s share price was up 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 2,157,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,902,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

