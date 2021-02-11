Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Trading Up 10.4%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s share price was up 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 2,157,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,902,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.39.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
About Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.
