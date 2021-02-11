Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chegg in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

Chegg stock opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $111.95.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $99,801.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,849.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares in the company, valued at $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Chegg by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

