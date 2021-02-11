Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Trading Down 9.8%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s share price fell 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.14. 1,747,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,108,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

CEMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 244,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 75,556 shares during the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

