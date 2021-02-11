Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Trading Down 9.8%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s share price fell 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.14. 1,747,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,108,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.
CEMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.05.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEMI)
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.
Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.