ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Thomas A. Edwards Sells 400 Shares

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $28,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.13. 357,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,743. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,087,000 after acquiring an additional 184,550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCXI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

