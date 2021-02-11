Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) Shares Gap Down to $286.00

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $286.00, but opened at $275.00. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) shares last traded at $286.50, with a volume of 50,339 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 295.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 263.85. The firm has a market cap of £813.29 million and a P/E ratio of 24.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 145,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £456,735.86 ($596,728.33).

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

