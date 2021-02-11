Cheryl Beranek Sells 24,696 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $869,052.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,331,913.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cheryl Beranek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Cheryl Beranek sold 7,694 shares of Clearfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $270,674.92.

On Monday, November 30th, Cheryl Beranek sold 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $242,900.00.

Shares of CLFD traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. 236,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,045. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $480.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Clearfield by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Clearfield by 1,593.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

