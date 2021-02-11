Cheryl Beranek Sells 24,696 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $869,052.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,331,913.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cheryl Beranek also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 9th, Cheryl Beranek sold 7,694 shares of Clearfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $270,674.92.
- On Monday, November 30th, Cheryl Beranek sold 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $242,900.00.
Shares of CLFD traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. 236,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,045. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $480.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 0.95.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Clearfield by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Clearfield by 1,593.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.
CLFD has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
