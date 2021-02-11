Chesnara plc (CSN.L) (LON:CSN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $282.09

Chesnara plc (CSN.L) (LON:CSN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $282.09 and traded as high as $284.00. Chesnara plc (CSN.L) shares last traded at $273.00, with a volume of 96,781 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £409.70 million and a P/E ratio of 22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 53.58 and a quick ratio of 51.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 285.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 282.09.

About Chesnara plc (CSN.L) (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

